Ashok Leyland sales down 19% at 12,810 units in June

Hinduja group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on July 1 reported 19 percent decline in total vehicle sales at 12,810 units in June as against 15,792 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales were at 12,085 units last month as compared to 14,091 units in June last year, down 14 percent, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) sales in domestic market were down 19 percent at 7,780 units in June this year, as compared to 9,616 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales last month stood at 4,305 units as compared to 4,475 units in June 2018, down 4 percent, the company said.