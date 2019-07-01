App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 02:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Leyland sales down 19% at 12,810 units in June

Total domestic sales were at 12,085 units last month as compared to 14,091 units in June last year, down 14 percent, the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hinduja group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on July 1 reported 19 percent decline in total vehicle sales at 12,810 units in June as against 15,792 units in the same month last year.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) sales in domestic market were down 19 percent at 7,780 units in June this year, as compared to 9,616 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales last month stood at 4,305 units as compared to 4,475 units in June 2018, down 4 percent, the company said.

First Published on Jul 1, 2019 01:58 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Business #Companies #earnings #India

