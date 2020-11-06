Ashok Leyland reports Q2 net loss of Rs 96.23 crore

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,852.84 crore as against Rs 5,096.13 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on November 6 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 96.23 crore in the second quarter ended September. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 69.95 crore in the same period last fiscal, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,852.84 crore as against Rs 5,096.13 crore in the year-ago period, it added. Commenting on the performance in the second quarter, Ashok Leyland Ltd Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Vipin Sondhi said: "While the challenges in the market due to COVID-19 continue, the company has seen a marked improvement in the company's performance in this quarter."
The performance of the company's newly launched AVTR platform in the M&HCV segment and Bada Dost in the LCV segment gives immense confidence that the company is on the right track, he added.