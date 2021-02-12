MARKET NEWS

Ashok Leyland reports net loss of Rs 19 crore in Q3

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 28 crore in October-December quarter of 2019-20.

PTI
February 12, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST
 
 
Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 19 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The revenues for the third quarter on a standalone basis stood at Rs 4,814 crore as compared with Rs 4,016 crore in the year-ago period, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

The company said its domestic light commercial vehicle (LCV) volumes during the third quarter stood at 15,991 units, up 3 percent from 12,574 units in the same period of previous fiscal.

Export volumes during the period under review stood at 2,941 units, up 24 percent from 2,371 units in October-December period of of 2019-20.

"We have seen a marked improvement in the company's performance in this quarter. All our newly launched products and our innovative i-Gen6 (Mid-NOx) BS6 solution have proved their mettle across the markets," Ashok Leyland Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Vipin Sondhi said.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 147 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal. Revenues during the period stood at Rs 2,837 crore.
PTI
TAGS: #Ashok Leyland #Business #Results
first published: Feb 12, 2021 02:55 pm

