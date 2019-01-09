Ashok Leyland Q3 PAT may dip 33% YoY to Rs. 301.5 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Ashok Leyland to report net profit at Rs. 301.5 crore down 33% year-on-year (down 35.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 10.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 16.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,360 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 30.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 32.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 544.5 crore.

