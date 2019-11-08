App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 06:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland Q2 net profit plunges 93% to Rs 39 crore on weak volumes growth

Ashok Leyland had posted a net profit of Rs 527.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's second-largest commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on November 8 reported a massive 92.6 percent year-on-year decline in its net profit at Rs Rs 38.9 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Ashok Leyland had posted a net profit of Rs 527.7 crore in the year-ago period.

The company posted one-time loss of Rs 64.8 crore in Q2FY20 against loss of Rs 19.3 crore in corresponding period last fiscal, due to expenses on voluntary retirement scheme and provision for obligation relating to a subsidiary.

Close

Revenue from operations fell 48.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,929.5 crore while volumes dropped 44 percent YoY in Q2 to 28,938 units.

related news

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle volumes declined 56 percent and light commercial vehicle sales dipped 11 percent YoY.

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) plunged 72.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 228.6 crore and margin contracted 510bps to 5.8 percent in Q2FY20 YoY.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 05:45 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Results

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.