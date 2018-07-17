Ashok Leyland Q1 PAT seen up 235.2% YoY to Rs. 370 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Ashok Leyland to report net profit at Rs. 370 crore up 235.2% year-on-year (down 44.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 51.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 26.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,420 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 108.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 38.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 640 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.