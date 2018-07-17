Ashok Leyland Q1 PAT seen up 227.3% YoY to Rs. 364 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Ashok Leyland to report net profit at Rs. 364 crore up 227.3% year-on-year (down 45.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 53.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 25.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,519.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 112.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 36.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 651.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.