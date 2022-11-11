 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashok Leyland Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,600.08 crore, up 72.59% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashok Leyland are:

Net Sales at Rs 9,600.08 crore in September 2022 up 72.59% from Rs. 5,562.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 163.91 crore in September 2022 up 258.47% from Rs. 103.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,040.24 crore in September 2022 up 73.26% from Rs. 600.39 crore in September 2021.

Ashok Leyland EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in September 2021.

Ashok Leyland shares closed at 146.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.50% returns over the last 6 months and -1.38% over the last 12 months.

Ashok Leyland
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9,600.08 7,189.32 5,562.47
Other Operating Income -- 33.53 --
Total Income From Operations 9,600.08 7,222.85 5,562.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6,105.25 6,131.36 3,213.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 272.93 258.95 197.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 329.21 -662.26 268.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 798.61 445.41 629.97
Depreciation 208.64 182.40 206.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,074.04 729.11 676.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 811.40 137.88 369.01
Other Income 20.20 25.64 24.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 831.60 163.52 393.45
Interest 499.29 68.88 478.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 332.31 94.64 -85.29
Exceptional Items 9.72 13.01 0.23
P/L Before Tax 342.03 107.65 -85.06
Tax 158.44 39.60 -0.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 183.59 68.05 -84.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 183.59 68.05 -84.29
Minority Interest -21.89 -- -19.88
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.21 -- 0.74
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 163.91 68.05 -103.43
Equity Share Capital 293.55 293.55 293.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.56 0.48 -0.36
Diluted EPS 0.56 0.48 -0.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.56 0.48 -0.36
Diluted EPS 0.56 0.48 -0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:48 am
