    Ashok Leyland Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,600.08 crore, up 72.59% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashok Leyland are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9,600.08 crore in September 2022 up 72.59% from Rs. 5,562.47 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 163.91 crore in September 2022 up 258.47% from Rs. 103.43 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,040.24 crore in September 2022 up 73.26% from Rs. 600.39 crore in September 2021.

    Ashok Leyland EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in September 2021.

    Ashok Leyland shares closed at 146.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.50% returns over the last 6 months and -1.38% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9,600.087,189.325,562.47
    Other Operating Income--33.53--
    Total Income From Operations9,600.087,222.855,562.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6,105.256,131.363,213.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods272.93258.95197.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks329.21-662.26268.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost798.61445.41629.97
    Depreciation208.64182.40206.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,074.04729.11676.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax811.40137.88369.01
    Other Income20.2025.6424.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax831.60163.52393.45
    Interest499.2968.88478.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax332.3194.64-85.29
    Exceptional Items9.7213.010.23
    P/L Before Tax342.03107.65-85.06
    Tax158.4439.60-0.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities183.5968.05-84.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period183.5968.05-84.29
    Minority Interest-21.89---19.88
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.21--0.74
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates163.9168.05-103.43
    Equity Share Capital293.55293.55293.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.560.48-0.36
    Diluted EPS0.560.48-0.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.560.48-0.36
    Diluted EPS0.560.48-0.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:48 am