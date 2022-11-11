Ashok Leyland Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,600.08 crore, up 72.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,600.08 crore in September 2022 up 72.59% from Rs. 5,562.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 163.91 crore in September 2022 up 258.47% from Rs. 103.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,040.24 crore in September 2022 up 73.26% from Rs. 600.39 crore in September 2021.

Ashok Leyland EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in September 2021.

Ashok Leyland shares closed at 146.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.50% returns over the last 6 months and -1.38% over the last 12 months.