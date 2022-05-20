 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashok Leyland Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,926.97 crore, up 21.92% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashok Leyland are:

Net Sales at Rs 9,926.97 crore in March 2022 up 21.92% from Rs. 8,142.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.24 crore in March 2022 down 60.22% from Rs. 352.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,225.09 crore in March 2022 up 16.91% from Rs. 1,047.92 crore in March 2021.

Ashok Leyland EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in March 2021.

Ashok Leyland shares closed at 122.90 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.04% returns over the last 6 months and -1.52% over the last 12 months.

Ashok Leyland
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9,882.39 6,627.35 8,114.66
Other Operating Income 44.58 32.47 27.45
Total Income From Operations 9,926.97 6,659.82 8,142.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6,580.81 4,344.55 5,481.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 260.02 261.12 275.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 194.52 -93.98 -190.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 681.81 667.93 571.55
Depreciation 233.54 214.06 244.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,015.70 822.31 990.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 960.57 443.83 768.35
Other Income 30.98 16.01 34.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 991.55 459.84 802.97
Interest 463.15 465.36 457.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 528.40 -5.52 345.52
Exceptional Items -266.71 -55.99 125.48
P/L Before Tax 261.69 -61.51 471.00
Tax 106.43 51.65 96.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 155.26 -113.16 374.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 155.26 -113.16 374.66
Minority Interest -17.61 -13.99 -24.57
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.59 5.59 2.47
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 140.24 -121.56 352.56
Equity Share Capital 293.55 293.55 293.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.48 -0.41 1.20
Diluted EPS 0.48 -0.41 1.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.48 -0.41 1.20
Diluted EPS 0.48 -0.41 1.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

