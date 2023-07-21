English
    Ashok Leyland Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9,691.32 crore, up 34.18% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashok Leyland are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9,691.32 crore in June 2023 up 34.18% from Rs. 7,222.85 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 543.89 crore in June 2023 up 699.25% from Rs. 68.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,552.77 crore in June 2023 up 348.88% from Rs. 345.92 crore in June 2022.

    Ashok Leyland EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.48 in June 2022.

    Ashok Leyland shares closed at 175.70 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.24% returns over the last 6 months and 19.16% over the last 12 months.

    Ashok Leyland
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9,691.3213,147.357,189.32
    Other Operating Income--55.2033.53
    Total Income From Operations9,691.3213,202.557,222.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6,147.048,287.606,131.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods366.68328.74258.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-264.01426.59-662.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost854.68901.56445.41
    Depreciation226.89258.74182.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,078.291,300.14729.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,281.751,699.18137.88
    Other Income44.1330.6125.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,325.881,729.79163.52
    Interest655.22582.1368.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax670.661,147.6694.64
    Exceptional Items7.1657.9913.01
    P/L Before Tax677.821,205.65107.65
    Tax94.87411.0639.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities582.95794.5968.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period582.95794.5968.05
    Minority Interest-40.60-50.18--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.548.12--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates543.89752.5368.05
    Equity Share Capital293.61293.61293.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.852.560.48
    Diluted EPS1.852.560.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.852.560.48
    Diluted EPS1.852.560.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:11 pm

