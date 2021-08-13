Ashok Leyland Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,087.89 crore, up 175.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,087.89 crore in June 2021 up 175.09% from Rs. 1,486.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 273.86 crore in June 2021 up 33.05% from Rs. 409.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 352.67 crore in June 2021 up 138.42% from Rs. 147.92 crore in June 2020.

Ashok Leyland shares closed at 133.60 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.17% returns over the last 6 months and 147.64% over the last 12 months.