Ashok Alco-Chem Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, down 98.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashok Alco-Chem are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in September 2020 down 98.69% from Rs. 30.91 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2020 up 125.15% from Rs. 2.94 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2020 up 128.87% from Rs. 3.36 crore in September 2019.
Ashok Alco-Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.40 in September 2019.
Ashok Alco-Chem shares closed at 45.00 on November 10, 2020 (BSE) and has given 90.27% returns over the last 6 months and 51.77% over the last 12 months.
|Ashok Alco-Chem
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.40
|8.64
|30.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.40
|8.64
|30.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|26.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.30
|7.85
|0.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|-0.01
|-0.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.08
|1.35
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.36
|1.02
|7.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.33
|-4.02
|Other Income
|1.31
|0.14
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.94
|-0.18
|-3.59
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.94
|-0.18
|-3.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.94
|-0.18
|-3.81
|Tax
|0.20
|-0.01
|-0.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.74
|-0.17
|-2.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.74
|-0.17
|-2.94
|Equity Share Capital
|4.60
|4.60
|4.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.61
|-0.36
|-6.40
|Diluted EPS
|1.61
|-0.36
|-6.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.61
|-0.36
|-6.40
|Diluted EPS
|1.61
|-0.36
|-6.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 12:33 pm