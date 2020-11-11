PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ashok-alco-chem-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-0-40-crore-down-98-69-y-o-y-6102741.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Alco-Chem Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, down 98.69% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashok Alco-Chem are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in September 2020 down 98.69% from Rs. 30.91 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2020 up 125.15% from Rs. 2.94 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2020 up 128.87% from Rs. 3.36 crore in September 2019.

Ashok Alco-Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.40 in September 2019.

Ashok Alco-Chem shares closed at 45.00 on November 10, 2020 (BSE) and has given 90.27% returns over the last 6 months and 51.77% over the last 12 months.

Ashok Alco-Chem
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations0.408.6430.91
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.408.6430.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----26.29
Purchase of Traded Goods0.307.850.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.01-0.01-0.49
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.080.081.35
Depreciation0.030.030.23
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.361.027.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.37-0.33-4.02
Other Income1.310.140.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.94-0.18-3.59
Interest0.000.000.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.94-0.18-3.81
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.94-0.18-3.81
Tax0.20-0.01-0.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.74-0.17-2.94
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.74-0.17-2.94
Equity Share Capital4.604.604.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.61-0.36-6.40
Diluted EPS1.61-0.36-6.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.61-0.36-6.40
Diluted EPS1.61-0.36-6.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 11, 2020 12:33 pm

tags #Ashok Alco-Chem #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.