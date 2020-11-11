Ashok Alco-Chem Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, down 98.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in September 2020 down 98.69% from Rs. 30.91 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2020 up 125.15% from Rs. 2.94 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2020 up 128.87% from Rs. 3.36 crore in September 2019.

Ashok Alco-Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.40 in September 2019.

Ashok Alco-Chem shares closed at 45.00 on November 10, 2020 (BSE) and has given 90.27% returns over the last 6 months and 51.77% over the last 12 months.