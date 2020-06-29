Ashok Alco-Chem Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.13 crore, down 64.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashok Alco-Chem are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.13 crore in March 2020 down 64.01% from Rs. 44.81 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2020 up 77.26% from Rs. 4.59 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2020 up 77.48% from Rs. 4.44 crore in March 2019.
Ashok Alco-Chem shares closed at 24.70 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 3.13% returns over the last 6 months and -27.78% over the last 12 months.
|Ashok Alco-Chem
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.13
|24.78
|44.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.13
|24.78
|44.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|16.02
|33.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.20
|5.52
|2.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|1.79
|4.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|1.98
|1.60
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.16
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.97
|3.52
|7.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.18
|-4.20
|-4.94
|Other Income
|1.17
|4.39
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.01
|0.19
|-4.73
|Interest
|0.13
|0.08
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.14
|0.12
|-5.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.14
|0.12
|-5.13
|Tax
|-0.10
|0.11
|-0.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.04
|0.00
|-4.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.04
|0.00
|-4.59
|Equity Share Capital
|4.60
|4.60
|4.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.27
|0.01
|-9.98
|Diluted EPS
|-2.27
|0.01
|-9.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.27
|0.01
|-9.98
|Diluted EPS
|-2.27
|0.01
|-9.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:09 am