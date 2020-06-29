Ashok Alco-Chem Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.13 crore, down 64.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.13 crore in March 2020 down 64.01% from Rs. 44.81 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2020 up 77.26% from Rs. 4.59 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2020 up 77.48% from Rs. 4.44 crore in March 2019.

Ashok Alco-Chem shares closed at 24.70 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 3.13% returns over the last 6 months and -27.78% over the last 12 months.