English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ashok Alco-Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore, up 352.25% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashok Alco-Chem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore in June 2023 up 352.25% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 82.77% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 81.82% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

    Ashok Alco-Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2022.

    Ashok Alco-Chem shares closed at 116.45 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.21% returns over the last 6 months and 42.01% over the last 12 months.

    Ashok Alco-Chem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.504.180.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.504.180.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.253.920.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.350.380.17
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.240.400.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.34-0.54-0.44
    Other Income0.392.170.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.051.640.32
    Interest0.00----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.051.640.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.051.640.32
    Tax0.010.430.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.041.210.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.041.210.24
    Equity Share Capital4.604.604.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.092.630.52
    Diluted EPS0.092.630.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.092.630.52
    Diluted EPS0.092.630.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ashok Alco-Chem #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!