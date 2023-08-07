Ashok Alco-Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore, up 352.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore in June 2023 up 352.25% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 82.77% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 81.82% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

Ashok Alco-Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2022.

Ashok Alco-Chem shares closed at 116.45 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.21% returns over the last 6 months and 42.01% over the last 12 months.