Ashok Alco-Chem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.53 crore, down 73.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.53 crore in December 2020 down 73.67% from Rs. 24.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2020 up 59178.95% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2020 up 874.29% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2019.

Ashok Alco-Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 4.90 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Ashok Alco-Chem shares closed at 79.00 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 251.89% returns over the last 6 months and 214.74% over the last 12 months.