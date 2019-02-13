Ashok Alco-Chem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 43.55 crore, down 0.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashok Alco-Chem are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.55 crore in December 2018 down 0.38% from Rs. 43.71 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2018 down 39.93% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2018 down 35.86% from Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2017.
Ashok Alco-Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.25 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.74 in December 2017.
Ashok Alco-Chem shares closed at 50.00 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -42.86% returns over the last 6 months and -55.06% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ashok Alco-Chem
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.55
|42.17
|43.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.55
|42.17
|43.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|36.76
|32.36
|30.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.51
|2.08
|1.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.19
|-0.72
|1.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.83
|1.56
|1.49
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.29
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.18
|6.13
|5.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.16
|0.47
|2.45
|Other Income
|0.74
|0.35
|0.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.90
|0.82
|3.15
|Interest
|0.40
|0.35
|0.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.51
|0.47
|2.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.51
|0.47
|2.65
|Tax
|0.47
|0.13
|0.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.03
|0.35
|1.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.03
|0.35
|1.72
|Equity Share Capital
|4.60
|4.60
|4.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.25
|0.75
|3.74
|Diluted EPS
|2.25
|0.75
|3.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.25
|0.75
|3.74
|Diluted EPS
|2.25
|0.75
|3.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited