Ashok Alco-Chem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 43.55 crore, down 0.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.55 crore in December 2018 down 0.38% from Rs. 43.71 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2018 down 39.93% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2018 down 35.86% from Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2017.

Ashok Alco-Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.25 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.74 in December 2017.

Ashok Alco-Chem shares closed at 50.00 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -42.86% returns over the last 6 months and -55.06% over the last 12 months.