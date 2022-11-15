 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashok Alco-Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.69 crore, up 123.39% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashok Alco-Chem are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.69 crore in September 2022 up 123.39% from Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 1039.37% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 137.5% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

Ashok Alco-Chem shares closed at 69.25 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.07% returns over the last 6 months and -23.23% over the last 12 months.

Ashok Alco-Chem
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.69 4.15 2.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.69 4.15 2.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.08 0.06 0.12
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.57 1.26 0.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.04 0.12 0.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.60 1.33 0.93
Depreciation 0.21 0.20 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.56 1.02 0.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.28 0.16 -0.36
Other Income 0.96 0.71 0.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.33 0.88 0.18
Interest 0.06 0.06 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.38 0.82 0.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.38 0.82 0.09
Tax -0.08 0.20 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.30 0.62 0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.30 0.62 0.03
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.30 0.62 0.03
Equity Share Capital 4.60 4.60 4.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.64 1.34 0.07
Diluted EPS -0.64 1.34 0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.64 1.34 0.07
Diluted EPS -0.64 1.34 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

