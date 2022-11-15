English
    Ashok Alco-Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.69 crore, up 123.39% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashok Alco-Chem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.69 crore in September 2022 up 123.39% from Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 1039.37% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 137.5% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

    Ashok Alco-Chem shares closed at 69.25 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.07% returns over the last 6 months and -23.23% over the last 12 months.

    Ashok Alco-Chem
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.694.152.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.694.152.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.080.060.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.571.260.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.040.120.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.601.330.93
    Depreciation0.210.200.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.561.020.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.280.16-0.36
    Other Income0.960.710.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.330.880.18
    Interest0.060.060.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.380.820.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.380.820.09
    Tax-0.080.200.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.300.620.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.300.620.03
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.300.620.03
    Equity Share Capital4.604.604.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.641.340.07
    Diluted EPS-0.641.340.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.641.340.07
    Diluted EPS-0.641.340.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 am