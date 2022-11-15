Ashok Alco-Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.69 crore, up 123.39% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashok Alco-Chem are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.69 crore in September 2022 up 123.39% from Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 1039.37% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 137.5% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.
Ashok Alco-Chem shares closed at 69.25 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.07% returns over the last 6 months and -23.23% over the last 12 months.
|Ashok Alco-Chem
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.69
|4.15
|2.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.69
|4.15
|2.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.08
|0.06
|0.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.57
|1.26
|0.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.04
|0.12
|0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.60
|1.33
|0.93
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.20
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.56
|1.02
|0.88
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.28
|0.16
|-0.36
|Other Income
|0.96
|0.71
|0.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|0.88
|0.18
|Interest
|0.06
|0.06
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.38
|0.82
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.38
|0.82
|0.09
|Tax
|-0.08
|0.20
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.30
|0.62
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.30
|0.62
|0.03
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.30
|0.62
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|4.60
|4.60
|4.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.64
|1.34
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.64
|1.34
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.64
|1.34
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.64
|1.34
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
