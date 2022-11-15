Ashok Alco-Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.69 crore, up 123.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.69 crore in September 2022 up 123.39% from Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 1039.37% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 137.5% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

Ashok Alco-Chem shares closed at 69.25 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.07% returns over the last 6 months and -23.23% over the last 12 months.