Ashok Alco-Chem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.77 crore, up 248.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashok Alco-Chem are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.77 crore in March 2023 up 248.01% from Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2023 up 102.74% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2023 up 379.55% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.
Ashok Alco-Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.33 in March 2022.
Ashok Alco-Chem shares closed at 91.24 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.81% returns over the last 6 months and 7.40% over the last 12 months.
|Ashok Alco-Chem
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.77
|11.11
|2.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.77
|11.11
|2.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-0.07
|0.34
|-0.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.92
|7.18
|0.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.20
|0.18
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.86
|1.93
|1.05
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.21
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.07
|1.10
|1.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.42
|0.16
|-0.90
|Other Income
|2.31
|0.40
|1.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.89
|0.56
|0.22
|Interest
|0.01
|0.04
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.88
|0.53
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.88
|0.53
|0.17
|Tax
|0.63
|-0.17
|-0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.24
|0.69
|0.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.24
|0.69
|0.61
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.24
|0.69
|0.61
|Equity Share Capital
|4.60
|4.60
|4.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.70
|1.51
|1.33
|Diluted EPS
|2.70
|1.51
|1.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.70
|1.51
|1.33
|Diluted EPS
|2.70
|1.51
|1.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited