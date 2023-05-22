English
    Ashok Alco-Chem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.77 crore, up 248.01% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashok Alco-Chem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.77 crore in March 2023 up 248.01% from Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2023 up 102.74% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2023 up 379.55% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

    Ashok Alco-Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.33 in March 2022.

    Ashok Alco-Chem shares closed at 91.24 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.81% returns over the last 6 months and 7.40% over the last 12 months.

    Ashok Alco-Chem
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.7711.112.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.7711.112.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials-0.070.34-0.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.927.180.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.200.18-0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.861.931.05
    Depreciation0.220.210.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.071.101.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.420.16-0.90
    Other Income2.310.401.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.890.560.22
    Interest0.010.040.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.880.530.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.880.530.17
    Tax0.63-0.17-0.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.240.690.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.240.690.61
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.240.690.61
    Equity Share Capital4.604.604.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.701.511.33
    Diluted EPS2.701.511.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.701.511.33
    Diluted EPS2.701.511.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
