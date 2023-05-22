Ashok Alco-Chem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.77 crore, up 248.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.77 crore in March 2023 up 248.01% from Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2023 up 102.74% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2023 up 379.55% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

Ashok Alco-Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.33 in March 2022.

Ashok Alco-Chem shares closed at 91.24 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.81% returns over the last 6 months and 7.40% over the last 12 months.