Ashok Alco-Chem Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore, up 29.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashok Alco-Chem are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore in March 2022 up 29.12% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022 up 315.17% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 down 41.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2021.
Ashok Alco-Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2021.
Ashok Alco-Chem shares closed at 79.00 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Ashok Alco-Chem
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.23
|3.28
|1.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.23
|3.28
|1.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-0.04
|0.09
|0.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.69
|1.49
|0.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.04
|0.08
|0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.05
|1.07
|0.91
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.14
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.26
|1.33
|0.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.90
|-0.93
|-0.82
|Other Income
|1.12
|1.05
|1.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|0.12
|0.60
|Interest
|0.06
|0.09
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.17
|0.03
|0.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.17
|0.03
|0.49
|Tax
|-0.45
|-0.29
|0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.61
|0.32
|0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.61
|0.32
|0.15
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.61
|0.32
|0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|4.60
|4.60
|4.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.33
|0.70
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|1.33
|0.70
|0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.33
|0.70
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|1.33
|0.70
|0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
