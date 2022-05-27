Ashok Alco-Chem Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore, up 29.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore in March 2022 up 29.12% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022 up 315.17% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 down 41.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2021.

Ashok Alco-Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2021.

Ashok Alco-Chem shares closed at 79.00 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)