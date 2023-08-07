Ashok Alco-Chem Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.83 crore, up 88.72% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 7.83 7.77 4.15 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 7.83 7.77 4.15 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.22 -0.07 0.06 Purchase of Traded Goods 4.50 4.92 1.26 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 0.20 0.12 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.14 1.86 1.33 Depreciation 0.17 0.22 0.20 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.17 1.07 1.02 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.36 -0.42 0.16 Other Income 0.30 2.31 0.71 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 1.89 0.88 Interest 0.00 0.01 0.06 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.06 1.88 0.82 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.06 1.88 0.82 Tax -0.03 0.63 0.20 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 1.24 0.62 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 1.24 0.62 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.03 1.24 0.62 Equity Share Capital 4.60 4.60 4.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.07 2.70 1.34 Diluted EPS -0.07 2.70 1.34 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.07 2.70 1.34 Diluted EPS -0.07 2.70 1.34 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited