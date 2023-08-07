English
    Ashok Alco-Chem Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.83 crore, up 88.72% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashok Alco-Chem are:Net Sales at Rs 7.83 crore in June 2023 up 88.72% from Rs. 4.15 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 105.37% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 89.81% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022.Ashok Alco-Chem shares closed at 116.45 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.21% returns over the last 6 months and 42.01% over the last 12 months.
    Ashok Alco-Chem
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.837.774.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.837.774.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.22-0.070.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.504.921.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.020.200.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.141.861.33
    Depreciation0.170.220.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.171.071.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.36-0.420.16
    Other Income0.302.310.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.061.890.88
    Interest0.000.010.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.061.880.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.061.880.82
    Tax-0.030.630.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.031.240.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.031.240.62
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.031.240.62
    Equity Share Capital4.604.604.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.072.701.34
    Diluted EPS-0.072.701.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.072.701.34
    Diluted EPS-0.072.701.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 12:00 pm

