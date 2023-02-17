 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashok Alco-Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.11 crore, up 239.17% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashok Alco-Chem are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.11 crore in December 2022 up 239.17% from Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 114.13% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 up 196.15% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Ashok Alco-Chem
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.11 4.69 3.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.11 4.69 3.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.34 0.08 0.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.18 2.57 1.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.18 -0.04 0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.93 1.60 1.07
Depreciation 0.21 0.21 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.10 1.56 1.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.16 -1.28 -0.93
Other Income 0.40 0.96 1.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.56 -0.33 0.12
Interest 0.04 0.06 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.53 -0.38 0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.53 -0.38 0.03
Tax -0.17 -0.08 -0.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.69 -0.30 0.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.69 -0.30 0.32
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.69 -0.30 0.32
Equity Share Capital 4.60 4.60 4.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.51 -0.64 0.70
Diluted EPS 1.51 -0.64 0.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.51 -0.64 0.70
Diluted EPS 1.51 -0.64 0.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited