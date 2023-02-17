Ashok Alco-Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.11 crore, up 239.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashok Alco-Chem are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.11 crore in December 2022 up 239.17% from Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 114.13% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 up 196.15% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.
Ashok Alco-Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2021.
Ashok Alco-Chem shares closed at 84.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.13% returns over the last 6 months and -8.40% over the last 12 months.
|Ashok Alco-Chem
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.11
|4.69
|3.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.11
|4.69
|3.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.34
|0.08
|0.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.18
|2.57
|1.49
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.18
|-0.04
|0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.93
|1.60
|1.07
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.21
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.10
|1.56
|1.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|-1.28
|-0.93
|Other Income
|0.40
|0.96
|1.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.56
|-0.33
|0.12
|Interest
|0.04
|0.06
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.53
|-0.38
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.53
|-0.38
|0.03
|Tax
|-0.17
|-0.08
|-0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.69
|-0.30
|0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.69
|-0.30
|0.32
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.69
|-0.30
|0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|4.60
|4.60
|4.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.51
|-0.64
|0.70
|Diluted EPS
|1.51
|-0.64
|0.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.51
|-0.64
|0.70
|Diluted EPS
|1.51
|-0.64
|0.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
