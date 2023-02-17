Ashok Alco-Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.11 crore, up 239.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.11 crore in December 2022 up 239.17% from Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 114.13% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 up 196.15% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Ashok Alco-Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2021.

Ashok Alco-Chem shares closed at 84.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.13% returns over the last 6 months and -8.40% over the last 12 months.