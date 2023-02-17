English
    Ashok Alco-Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.11 crore, up 239.17% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashok Alco-Chem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.11 crore in December 2022 up 239.17% from Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 114.13% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 up 196.15% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

    Ashok Alco-Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2021.

    Ashok Alco-Chem shares closed at 84.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.13% returns over the last 6 months and -8.40% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.114.693.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.114.693.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.340.080.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.182.571.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.18-0.040.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.931.601.07
    Depreciation0.210.210.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.101.561.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.16-1.28-0.93
    Other Income0.400.961.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.56-0.330.12
    Interest0.040.060.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.53-0.380.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.53-0.380.03
    Tax-0.17-0.08-0.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.69-0.300.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.69-0.300.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.69-0.300.32
    Equity Share Capital4.604.604.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.51-0.640.70
    Diluted EPS1.51-0.640.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.51-0.640.70
    Diluted EPS1.51-0.640.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

