Ashok Alco-Chem Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.28 crore, down 56.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.28 crore in December 2021 down 56.22% from Rs. 7.48 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021 down 84.14% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021 down 92% from Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2020.

Ashok Alco-Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.43 in December 2020.

Ashok Alco-Chem shares closed at 86.20 on February 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.43% returns over the last 6 months and -2.16% over the last 12 months.