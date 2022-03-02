Ashok Alco-Chem Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.28 crore, down 56.22% Y-o-Y
March 02, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashok Alco-Chem are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.28 crore in December 2021 down 56.22% from Rs. 7.48 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021 down 84.14% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021 down 92% from Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2020.
Ashok Alco-Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.43 in December 2020.
Ashok Alco-Chem shares closed at 86.20 on February 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.43% returns over the last 6 months and -2.16% over the last 12 months.
|Ashok Alco-Chem
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.28
|2.10
|7.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.28
|2.10
|7.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.09
|0.12
|0.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.49
|0.34
|6.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.08
|0.05
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.07
|0.93
|0.64
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.33
|0.88
|1.57
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.93
|-0.36
|-1.06
|Other Income
|1.05
|0.54
|4.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.18
|3.11
|Interest
|0.09
|0.09
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.09
|3.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.03
|0.09
|3.05
|Tax
|-0.29
|0.06
|1.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.32
|0.03
|2.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.32
|0.03
|2.04
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.32
|0.03
|2.04
|Equity Share Capital
|4.60
|4.60
|4.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.70
|0.07
|4.43
|Diluted EPS
|0.70
|0.07
|4.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.70
|0.07
|4.43
|Diluted EPS
|0.70
|0.07
|4.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited