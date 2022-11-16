Ashnoor Text Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.28 crore, down 29.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.28 crore in September 2022 down 29.77% from Rs. 63.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2022 down 57.56% from Rs. 2.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.37 crore in September 2022 down 34.44% from Rs. 5.14 crore in September 2021.

Ashnoor Text EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.01 in September 2021.

Ashnoor Text shares closed at 39.40 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.76% returns over the last 6 months and -31.18% over the last 12 months.