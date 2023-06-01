English
    Ashnoor Text Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.67 crore, down 53.61% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashnoor Textile Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.67 crore in March 2023 down 53.61% from Rs. 76.89 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2023 up 125.23% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2023 up 30.66% from Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2022.

    Ashnoor Text EPS has increased to Rs. 2.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.09 in March 2022.

    Ashnoor Text shares closed at 37.32 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.85% returns over the last 6 months and -22.41% over the last 12 months.

    Ashnoor Textile Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.6723.5176.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.6723.5176.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.7820.8450.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.280.248.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.67-3.462.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.870.400.57
    Depreciation0.081.321.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.222.8410.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.091.332.63
    Other Income0.200.040.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.291.372.78
    Interest1.130.870.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.160.502.12
    Exceptional Items0.16---0.04
    P/L Before Tax4.320.502.07
    Tax1.200.150.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.120.351.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.120.351.38
    Equity Share Capital12.7412.7412.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves43.88----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.450.281.09
    Diluted EPS--0.281.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.450.281.09
    Diluted EPS--0.281.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

