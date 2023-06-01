Ashnoor Text Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.67 crore, down 53.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.67 crore in March 2023 down 53.61% from Rs. 76.89 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2023 up 125.23% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2023 up 30.66% from Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2022.

Ashnoor Text EPS has increased to Rs. 2.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.09 in March 2022.

Ashnoor Text shares closed at 37.32 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.85% returns over the last 6 months and -22.41% over the last 12 months.