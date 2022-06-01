Ashnoor Text Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.89 crore, up 76.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.89 crore in March 2022 up 76.13% from Rs. 43.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022 down 38.96% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2022 up 18.1% from Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2021.

Ashnoor Text EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.78 in March 2021.

Ashnoor Text shares closed at 48.10 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.04% returns over the last 6 months and 125.29% over the last 12 months.