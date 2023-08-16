Ashnoor Text Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.78 crore, down 56.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.78 crore in June 2023 down 56.76% from Rs. 73.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2023 up 53.16% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.42 crore in June 2023 up 14.83% from Rs. 4.72 crore in June 2022.

Ashnoor Text EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.23 in June 2022.

Ashnoor Text shares closed at 35.92 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.05% returns over the last 6 months and -12.82% over the last 12 months.