Ashnoor Text Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.78 crore, down 56.76% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashnoor Textile Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.78 crore in June 2023 down 56.76% from Rs. 73.50 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2023 up 53.16% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.42 crore in June 2023 up 14.83% from Rs. 4.72 crore in June 2022.

    Ashnoor Text EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.23 in June 2022.

    Ashnoor Text shares closed at 35.92 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.05% returns over the last 6 months and -12.82% over the last 12 months.

    Ashnoor Textile Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.7835.6773.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.7835.6773.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.3130.7859.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.120.280.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.62-4.672.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.390.870.46
    Depreciation0.980.081.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.373.226.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.245.093.20
    Other Income0.190.200.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.445.293.46
    Interest1.021.131.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.424.162.09
    Exceptional Items--0.16--
    P/L Before Tax3.424.322.09
    Tax1.021.200.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.403.121.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.403.121.57
    Equity Share Capital12.7412.7412.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--43.88--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.892.451.23
    Diluted EPS1.89--1.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.892.451.23
    Diluted EPS1.89--1.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ashnoor Text #Ashnoor Textile Mills #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Woollen & Worsted
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:33 am

