Ashnoor Text Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 33.92 crore, up 48.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.92 crore in December 2018 up 48.4% from Rs. 22.86 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2018 down 48.74% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2018 down 23.78% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2017.

Ashnoor Text EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.27 in December 2017.

Ashnoor Text shares closed at 16.52 on February 12, 2019 (BSE)