Ashnisha Indust Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, up 12.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashnisha Industries Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in March 2019 up 12.48% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 up 68.18% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.
|
|
Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 11:13 am