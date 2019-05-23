Ashnisha Indust Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, up 12.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in March 2019 up 12.48% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 up 68.18% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.