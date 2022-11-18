Ashnisha Indust Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore, up 134.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore in September 2022 up 134.29% from Rs. 1.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2022 up 392.28% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2022 up 1083.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Ashnisha Indust EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in September 2021.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 12 months.