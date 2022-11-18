Ashnisha Indust Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore, up 134.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashnisha Industries Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore in September 2022 up 134.29% from Rs. 1.96 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2022 up 392.28% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2022 up 1083.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.
Ashnisha Indust EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in September 2021.
and has given -100.00% returns over the last 12 months.
|
|Ashnisha Industries Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.59
|2.51
|1.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.59
|2.51
|1.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.35
|2.34
|1.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.60
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.04
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.25
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.10
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.35
|-0.21
|-0.16
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.23
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.47
|0.01
|-0.16
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.47
|0.01
|-0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.47
|0.01
|-0.16
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.47
|0.01
|-0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.47
|0.01
|-0.16
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.47
|0.01
|-0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|3.02
|3.02
|3.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|0.01
|-0.53
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|0.01
|-0.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|0.01
|-0.53
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|0.01
|-0.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited