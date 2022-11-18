 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashnisha Indust Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore, up 134.29% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashnisha Industries Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore in September 2022 up 134.29% from Rs. 1.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2022 up 392.28% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2022 up 1083.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Ashnisha Indust EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in September 2021.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 12 months.

Ashnisha Industries Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.59 2.51 1.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.59 2.51 1.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.35 2.34 1.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.60 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.04 0.01
Depreciation 0.24 0.25 0.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.01 0.10 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.35 -0.21 -0.16
Other Income 0.12 0.23 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.47 0.01 -0.16
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.47 0.01 -0.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.47 0.01 -0.16
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.47 0.01 -0.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.47 0.01 -0.16
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.47 0.01 -0.16
Equity Share Capital 3.02 3.02 3.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 0.01 -0.53
Diluted EPS 0.05 0.01 -0.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 0.01 -0.53
Diluted EPS 0.05 0.01 -0.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
