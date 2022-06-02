Ashnisha Indust Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore, down 49.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore in March 2022 down 49.82% from Rs. 5.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 up 1113.24% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2022 up 976.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

Ashnisha Indust EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2021.