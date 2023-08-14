Ashnisha Indust Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore, up 1.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore in June 2023 up 1.56% from Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 up 2094.41% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

Ashnisha Indust EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months