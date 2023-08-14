English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ashnisha Indust Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore, up 1.56% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashnisha Industries Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore in June 2023 up 1.56% from Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 up 2094.41% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

    Ashnisha Indust EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months

    Ashnisha Industries Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.559.432.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.559.432.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.489.472.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.32----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.060.04
    Depreciation0.080.070.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.460.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.20-0.63-0.21
    Other Income0.121.150.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.310.520.01
    Interest--0.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.310.510.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.310.510.01
    Tax--0.24--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.310.270.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.310.270.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.310.270.01
    Equity Share Capital9.909.903.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.030.01
    Diluted EPS0.030.030.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.030.01
    Diluted EPS0.030.030.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ashnisha Indust #Ashnisha Industries Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:21 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!