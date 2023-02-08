Ashnisha Indust Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore, up 16.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore in December 2022 up 16.93% from Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 70.55% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 115.38% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.