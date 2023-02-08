Ashnisha Indust Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore, up 16.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashnisha Industries Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore in December 2022 up 16.93% from Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 70.55% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 115.38% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.
Ashnisha Indust EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.62 in December 2021.
and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ashnisha Industries Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.10
|4.59
|2.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.10
|4.59
|2.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.36
|3.35
|2.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.60
|0.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Depreciation
|-0.26
|0.24
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.01
|0.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.35
|-0.24
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.12
|0.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.47
|0.49
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.47
|0.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.14
|0.47
|0.49
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.14
|0.47
|0.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.14
|0.47
|0.49
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.14
|0.47
|0.49
|Equity Share Capital
|9.90
|3.02
|3.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.05
|1.62
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.05
|1.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.05
|1.62
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.05
|1.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited