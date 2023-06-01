Ashish Polyplas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore, down 14.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore in March 2023 down 14.43% from Rs. 4.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 395.38% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 18.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

Ashish Polyplas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

Ashish Polyplas shares closed at 19.24 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.33% returns over the last 6 months and -48.90% over the last 12 months.