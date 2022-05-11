 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashish Polyplas Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.44 crore, up 11.69% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashish Polyplast are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.44 crore in March 2022 up 11.69% from Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 105.57% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 5.88% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

Ashish Polyplas shares closed at 36.60 on May 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 168.92% returns over the last 6 months and 346.34% over the last 12 months.

Ashish Polyplast
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.44 4.20 3.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.44 4.20 3.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.91 3.76 3.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.09 -0.05 -0.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.22 0.13 0.17
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.22 0.19 0.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.12 0.11 0.08
Other Income -0.02 0.04 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.10 0.15 0.12
Interest 0.03 0.03 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.07 0.12 0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.07 0.12 0.12
Tax 0.08 0.03 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 0.09 0.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 0.09 0.12
Equity Share Capital 3.40 3.40 3.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.26 0.34
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.26 0.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.26 0.34
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.26 0.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

