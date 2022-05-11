Ashish Polyplas Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.44 crore, up 11.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashish Polyplast are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.44 crore in March 2022 up 11.69% from Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 105.57% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 5.88% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.
Ashish Polyplas shares closed at 36.60 on May 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 168.92% returns over the last 6 months and 346.34% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ashish Polyplast
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.44
|4.20
|3.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.44
|4.20
|3.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.91
|3.76
|3.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.09
|-0.05
|-0.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.22
|0.13
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.22
|0.19
|0.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.11
|0.08
|Other Income
|-0.02
|0.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.15
|0.12
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.07
|0.12
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.07
|0.12
|0.12
|Tax
|0.08
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|0.09
|0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|0.09
|0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|3.40
|3.40
|3.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.26
|0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.26
|0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.26
|0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.26
|0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited