Ashish Polyplas Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.44 crore, up 11.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.44 crore in March 2022 up 11.69% from Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 105.57% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 5.88% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

Ashish Polyplas shares closed at 36.60 on May 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 168.92% returns over the last 6 months and 346.34% over the last 12 months.