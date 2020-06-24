Ashish Polyplas Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.13 crore, down 13.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.13 crore in March 2020 down 13.32% from Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 127.81% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 down 58.82% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019.

Ashish Polyplas shares closed at 3.44 on June 10, 2020 (BSE)