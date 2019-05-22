Ashish Polyplas Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.61 crore, down 2.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.61 crore in March 2019 down 2.75% from Rs. 3.71 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 down 84.02% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019 down 10.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2018.

Ashish Polyplas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2018.

Ashish Polyplas shares closed at 7.70 on May 17, 2019 (BSE)