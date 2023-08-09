Ashish Polyplas Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.02 crore, down 7.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.02 crore in June 2023 down 7.93% from Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 up 1631.69% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2023 up 250% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Ashish Polyplas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Ashish Polyplas shares closed at 18.05 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.18% returns over the last 6 months and -39.83% over the last 12 months.