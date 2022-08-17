 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashish Polyplas Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore, up 40.53% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashish Polyplast are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore in June 2022 up 40.53% from Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 112.62% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 54.55% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

Ashish Polyplas shares closed at 27.55 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.79% returns over the last 6 months and 131.71% over the last 12 months.

Ashish Polyplast
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.37 4.44 3.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.37 4.44 3.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.83 3.91 2.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 -0.09 -0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.13 0.22 0.11
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.29 0.22 0.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 0.12 0.07
Other Income 0.00 -0.02 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 0.10 0.17
Interest 0.03 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 0.07 0.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 0.07 0.14
Tax 0.03 0.08 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 -0.01 0.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 -0.01 0.11
Equity Share Capital 3.40 3.40 3.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.02 0.33
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.02 0.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.02 0.33
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.02 0.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Ashish Polyplas #Ashish Polyplast #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results
first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:00 pm
