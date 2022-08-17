Ashish Polyplas Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore, up 40.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore in June 2022 up 40.53% from Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 112.62% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 54.55% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

Ashish Polyplas shares closed at 27.55 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.79% returns over the last 6 months and 131.71% over the last 12 months.