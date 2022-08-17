Ashish Polyplas Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore, up 40.53% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashish Polyplast are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore in June 2022 up 40.53% from Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 112.62% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 54.55% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.
Ashish Polyplas shares closed at 27.55 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.79% returns over the last 6 months and 131.71% over the last 12 months.
|Ashish Polyplast
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.37
|4.44
|3.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.37
|4.44
|3.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.83
|3.91
|2.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|-0.09
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.22
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.29
|0.22
|0.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.12
|0.07
|Other Income
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.10
|0.17
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.07
|0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.07
|0.14
|Tax
|0.03
|0.08
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|3.40
|3.40
|3.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.02
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.02
|0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.02
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.02
|0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
