Ashish Polyplas Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore, up 120.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore in June 2021 up 120.92% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021 up 106.04% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021 up 37.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020.

Ashish Polyplas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2020.

Ashish Polyplas shares closed at 11.75 on August 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 23.04% returns over the last 6 months