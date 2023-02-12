Ashish Polyplas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.09 crore, down 2.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashish Polyplast are:Net Sales at Rs 4.09 crore in December 2022 down 2.66% from Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 41.03% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 23.81% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.
Ashish Polyplas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2021.
|Ashish Polyplas shares closed at 23.60 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.48% returns over the last 6 months and 2.16% over the last 12 months.
|Ashish Polyplast
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.09
|3.77
|4.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.09
|3.77
|4.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.99
|3.39
|3.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.60
|-0.09
|-0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.23
|0.23
|0.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.06
|0.11
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.12
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.18
|0.15
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.07
|0.16
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.07
|0.16
|0.12
|Tax
|0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.05
|0.14
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.05
|0.14
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|3.40
|3.40
|3.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|0.41
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|0.41
|0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|0.41
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|0.41
|0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited