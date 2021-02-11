Ashish Polyplas Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.48 crore, up 11.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.48 crore in December 2020 up 11.65% from Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 up 76.75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 up 30.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

Ashish Polyplas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2019.

Ashish Polyplas shares closed at 9.55 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 144.87% returns over the last 6 months