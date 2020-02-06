Ashish Polyplas Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore, down 8.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore in December 2019 down 8.83% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019 up 67.17% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019 up 8.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2018.

Ashish Polyplas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2018.

Ashish Polyplas shares closed at 4.62 on February 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given -47.38% returns over the last 12 months.