AshirwadCapital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 75.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 75.35% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 26.09% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 38.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

AshirwadCapital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

AshirwadCapital shares closed at 6.01 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.29% returns over the last 6 months and -2.91% over the last 12 months.