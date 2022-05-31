AshirwadCapital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 63.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 63.29% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 9.55% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 85.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

AshirwadCapital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2021.

AshirwadCapital shares closed at 5.57 on May 30, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.22% returns over the last 6 months and 38.90% over the last 12 months.