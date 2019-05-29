AshirwadCapital Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 193.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2019 up 193.42% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2019 down 51.98% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019 down 35.42% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2018.

AshirwadCapital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2018.

AshirwadCapital shares closed at 3.58 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given 7.51% returns over the last 6 months and 23.45% over the last 12 months.